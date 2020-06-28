National Defense Ministry: One more Turkish serviceman dies in northern Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

One more Turkish serviceman died in northern Iraq in which Turkey’s Operation Claw-Tiger against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization is being conducted, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

The serviceman died in the clashes with terrorists.

The decision of conducting the Operation Claw-Tiger was made in response to the frequent attacks and shelling against the positions of the Turkish army in the region.

More than 150 terrorist bases were destroyed as a result of air strikes at the first stage of the operation, which lasted since June 17.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.