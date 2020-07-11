Turkey records 1 003 new daily COVID-19 cases with 23 deaths

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,003 on Friday, while the total cases climbed to 210,965, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"The decrease in the number of newly diagnosed patients has continued since June 25," the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, 23 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,323, Koca said.

Turkish health professionals conducted 48,787 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 3,881,410, he said.

A total of 1,493 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 191,883 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said, noting that 1,182 patients are being treated in the intensive care units and 402 are intubated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.