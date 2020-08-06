Turkey sends humanitarian aid to devastated Beirut

A Turkish military plane carrying humanitarian aid for Beirut took off from capital Ankara, the Defense Ministry announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the ministry, the plane heading to Lebanese capital was loaded with medical supplies, various search equipment and personnel.

The move comes after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun following the massive blast that has killed more than 135 people, injured thousands and left Beirut in ruins.

Erdoğan extended his condolences and vowed to help the people of Beirut in any means necessary.

"I offer my condolences to the relatives of those who have lost their lives in the explosion at the port of Beirut and I pray Allah gives them patience and stamina,” Erdogan said.

"I wish immediate healing to the injured. We will always stand by Lebanon and our Lebanese brothers," he added.

Following the incident, a series of top Turkish officials also expressed condolences and pledged support for Lebanon.