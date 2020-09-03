Turkey reveals cargo shipment data from Greece via its ports
Latest
Ekaterine Tikaradze: We decided to close Dreamland Oasis, epidemiological study will be launched at the hotel
Azerbaijani president: Without any hesitation, we support Turkey and will support it in any circumstances
President Aliyev: We are concerned about format of trilateral military cooperation involving Armenia, Greece and Cyprus
President Aliyev: One of issues negatively affecting Azerbaijani-Greek cooperation related to “DESFA”
President Ilham Aliyev: Two important projects we are implementing with the support of Japanese financial institutions are a great contribution to our energy security