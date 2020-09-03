Turkey reveals cargo shipment data from Greece via its ports

Turkey 3 September 2020 10:49 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reveals cargo shipment data from Greece via its ports
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 2
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 2
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 1
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 1
Iranian currency rates for September 1
Iranian currency rates for September 1
Latest
More citizens of Azerbaijan brought back from Kazakhstan Society 11:23
Uzbekistan Airways faces losses due to pandemic Transport 11:20
Azerbaijan's president, first lady inaugurate UNEC's newly reconstructed education block Society 11:19
SOCAR’s Azneft increases oil output with geological work Oil&Gas 11:16
Zara-owner Inditex starts online sales at budget brand Lefties Europe 11:15
Georgia reports 20 new cases of coronavirus, 9 recoveries Georgia 11:06
MFA: Azerbaijan pursues independent policy based on its national interests, unlike Armenia Politics 11:05
Turkmenistan announces planned volume of wheat harvest Business 11:01
Kazakhstan's crude petroleum oil export to Netherlands up in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 10:59
Iran's agreement with IAEA in interests of both sides Nuclear Program 10:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of newly renovated Children’s Art School in Baku Politics 10:56
Turkey reveals cargo shipment data from Greece via its ports Turkey 10:49
State, private structures of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan talk resuming regular meetings Business 10:48
Uzbekistan to develop sericulture and karakul sheep breeding sectors Uzbekistan 10:46
OSCE PA officials criticize Armenia's impunity (PHOTO) Politics 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 3 Finance 10:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 46 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:26
Bande: Special Session to strengthen UN GA as critical global partner in COVID-19 fight Politics 10:18
Amazon, Verizon may invest over $4 billion in India's Vodafone Idea US 10:10
France unleashes 100 billion euro stimulus to revive economy Europe 10:09
Indonesia’s return to OPEC will make cartel only stronger Oil&Gas 10:08
Saudi opens airspace to all Israel-UAE flights Israel 10:07
Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan without hesitation Politics 10:05
Annual complex audit conducted at SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal port facility Oil&Gas 09:55
Iranian currency rates for September 3 Finance 09:50
Volume of cargo movement from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 09:50
Operations launched to increase production at Iran's Marun oil field Oil&Gas 09:44
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 3 Uzbekistan 09:43
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan review implementation of TAPI gas pipeline project Oil&Gas 09:42
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Kurdistan Province expands Business 09:41
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers cancels several decisions regarding agricultural sector Economy 09:39
Armenia's independence in figures Politics 09:35
Turkey's six-month export to D-8 countries drops Turkey 09:28
Iran's non-oil export increases Business 09:21
Russia leading among gasoline, diesel fuel exporters to Georgia Oil&Gas 09:03
Argentina invests 565 mln USD to bolster health system amid COVID-19 pandemic Other News 08:17
French Carrefour to be first international grocery retailer in Uzbekistan, Central Asia Business 07:58
Kazakhstan registers new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:43
Iran willing to restart flights to Ukraine Iran 07:38
Typhoon Maysak causes heavy flood damage in eastern regions of N. Korea Other News 06:47
Peru looks to reopen international passenger air travel World 05:36
Egypt confirms 165 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 99,280 Arab World 04:48
8 dead, 14 wounded in shooting attack at vigil in Mexico World 03:17
5.2-magnitude quake hits 168 km E of Amahai, Indonesia Other News 01:53
Ekaterine Tikaradze: We decided to close Dreamland Oasis, epidemiological study will be launched at the hotel Georgia 00:46
Aviation, tech enthusiasts to gather in Turkey’s Gaziantep for Teknofest Turkey 00:32
Kawasaki syndrome not registered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 00:26
Iran airports to be equipped with intelligent system against COVID-19 Iran 00:21
Kazakhstan, Georgia trade surges despite COVID-19 Business 2 September 23:59
Iraq reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 242,284 in total Arab World 2 September 23:55
Electricity consumption down in Georgia Oil&Gas 2 September 23:00
Lapis Lazuli corridor to improve cargo transportation with Turkmenistan - Georgian ministry Transport 2 September 22:22
Auto industry continues to boost performance as sales surge by over 134% in August Turkey 2 September 22:16
Tokayev underscores essential role of trade unions in Kazakhstani civil society Kazakhstan 2 September 22:12
Tehran-Madrid flights resume on September 2 Iran 2 September 21:53
Brazil's single-day COVID-19 deaths top 1,200 Other News 2 September 21:28
Azerbaijani president: Without any hesitation, we support Turkey and will support it in any circumstances Politics 2 September 20:33
President Aliyev: We are concerned about format of trilateral military cooperation involving Armenia, Greece and Cyprus Politics 2 September 20:26
President Aliyev: One of issues negatively affecting Azerbaijani-Greek cooperation related to “DESFA” Politics 2 September 20:24
Volume of foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Russia growing Business 2 September 19:28
EU committed to fighting climate change and supporting Georgia in its green energy production Business 2 September 19:23
New resident emerges in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park Finance 2 September 19:00
President Aliyev: At present, there are virtually no active contacts between Azerbaijan and Greece Politics 2 September 18:54
EU supporting rollout of agriculture cooperative model in Georgian Business 2 September 18:49
Azerbaijan reveals number of coronavirus patients in intensive care Society 2 September 18:45
Poll: People of Azerbaijan support activities of President Ilham Aliyev on military Politics 2 September 18:45
Satellite city to be created in Uzbekistan Construction 2 September 18:26
Azerbaijani president allocates funds for improvement of water supply in four districts Politics 2 September 18:24
Business Association of Georgia analyzes factors hindering development of agriculture Business 2 September 18:20
Azerbaijan eyes completing project of contactless payment for travel by ADY in late 2020 Finance 2 September 18:16
Ford to cut 1,400 U.S. salaried jobs through buyouts by year end US 2 September 18:15
Georgia undertakes program for purchase of apartments Business 2 September 18:08
Purchasing of rapeseed from farmers in Iran's Kermanshah Province completed Business 2 September 18:02
Purchasing of wheat in Iran’s Lorestan Province continues Business 2 September 17:53
Mortgage lending volume increases in Azerbaijan Finance 2 September 17:52
Trade turnover in Baku continues declining Business 2 September 17:49
Georgia to make deposit for vaccine against COVID-19 Georgia 2 September 17:48
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars is potential alternative route for Lithuania to deliver goods to/from China Transport 2 September 17:42
Opening Lithuania-Azerbaijan direct regular air service is one of priority areas Transport 2 September 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev: Two important projects we are implementing with the support of Japanese financial institutions are a great contribution to our energy security Politics 2 September 17:36
President Ilham Aliyev: The relations between Japan and Azerbaijan are developing very successfully Politics 2 September 17:34
Lithuania proposes Azerbaijan to consider partnership in Europe-China cargo transportation chain Transport 2 September 17:34
Green Climate Fund allocates funds to Georgia to support forest sector reform Tenders 2 September 17:33
Apple harvesting starts in Georgia Business 2 September 17:30
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 5 Oil&Gas 2 September 17:26
Kazakhstan's Kublei to launch animal skins processing Business 2 September 17:25
Saudi Arabian Embassy in Turkmenistan opens tender for repairs Tenders 2 September 17:23
International airport construction underway in Kazakhstan's Turkestan Construction 2 September 17:23
Higher oil output ensured at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field Oil&Gas 2 September 17:19
SOFAZ reveals volume of revenues from major oil, gas fields in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 2 September 17:17
Russia remains main supplier of polymer products to Turkmenistan Business 2 September 17:17
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province grows Business 2 September 17:16
Azerbaijan confirms 139 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 2 September 17:15
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Greek ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 2 September 17:14
Azerbaijani president receives credentials of incoming Japan ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 2 September 17:13
SOCAR's oil, gas production cost increases Business 2 September 17:06
BSTDB and STLC Expand Cooperation to Develop Transport Infrastructure in Russia Russia 2 September 17:02
National Iranian South Oilfields Company announces tender to buy drill pipe Oil&Gas 2 September 17:01
OIC member countries' imports from Turkey down Turkey 2 September 16:55
Israeli co PainReform raises $23m in Nasdaq IPO Israel 2 September 16:55
All news