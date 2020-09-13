Turkey records 1,527 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Turkey recorded 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Some 96,097 tests were conducted and 1,102 patients recovered in the past day.

“The virus is separating us from our loved ones. The only way to put an end to this is by fighting in unity and cooperation,” Koca said, as he urged everyone to take precautions and prevent the spread.

Turkey has been seeing a resurgence in coronavirus infections for the past few weeks, with daily infection rates slowly but steadily climbing.

In an effort to prevent a further increase in infection rates, the Interior Ministry on Tuesday declared wearing masks outside as mandatory across all provinces. The order previously applied to only the worst-hit cities, with many provinces only requiring mask use in often crowded streets only.