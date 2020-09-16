Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Turkey 16 September 2020 23:15 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine

Turkey began final Phase 3 trials of an experimental Chinese coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The vaccine will be administered to between 1,200-1,300 health workers over 10 days, with a second dose given 14 days after the first, broadcasters CNN Türk and Habertürk said.

The results of the trial will be sent to the World Health Organization (WHO). The vaccine candidate will later be administered to volunteers with chronic diseases, with the aim of vaccinating 13,000 people, the broadcasters said. The Health Ministry did not comment on the reports.

Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported that the first volunteers, a group of health care workers, were vaccinated with an inoculation developed by Sinovac at Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine. Sinovac executive Helen Yang and Health Ministry Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board member professor Serhat Ünal were among those who observed the vaccination work. Ünal said it was "a historic moment."

"This is a vaccine tried on at least 10,000 people around the world so far," he told DHA. Ünal said the trials had been approved after two months of evaluation by the Health Ministry's ethics committees.

Meanwhile, he said another vaccine, which has been developed by Hacettepe University, will also be ready for animal trials soon. "The (Chinese) vaccine will be tested on more than 10,000 volunteers, and if it passes the tests, production will begin," Ünal said.

Yang told DHA that they had first launched Phase 3 trials in Brazil after development began in January, while another Phase 3 trial was underway in Indonesia.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced last week that Phase 3 work had begun on the Chinese candidate vaccine, as well as another developed by Pfizer. Russia's application to conduct Phase 3 trials in Turkey for its experimental vaccine was being evaluated, while a decision would likely be made this week, he said.

China is administering experimental coronavirus vaccines to tens of thousands of its citizens to great international interest. China launched a vaccine emergency use program in July, offering three experimental shots developed by a unit of state pharmaceutical giant China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and U.S.-listed Sinovac Biotech. A fourth coronavirus vaccine being developed by CanSino Biologics was approved for use by the Chinese military in June.

Turkey seeks to develop a vaccine itself, with three studies having gone beyond the animal testing phase so far. Authorities recently announced that a vaccine could be available in early 2021. Some 18 studies are underway in the country, eight for vaccine development and 10 for drugs. A government-backed platform coordinates the studies.

Tighter measures

Public negligence remains a key concern in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities are juggling between expanding normalization measures and implementing stricter rules aimed at containment, with the Interior Ministry leading the way. The ministry announced Wednesday that more than 3.3 million inspections had been carried out nationwide since Aug. 22, while 20,094 people have been caught violating self-isolation rules for COVID-19 patients.

Though measures against the pandemic have been largely relegated to governorates, often specific to each province, the government frequently issues new instructions to coordinate a more efficient struggle against the disease.

Weekly nationwide inspections have been a staple of daily life since last month. Each province has also set up inspection centers working around the clock against violations of rules, from social distancing to mask requirements. Centers are staffed with personnel specialized in each type of trade for more effective inspection, while “neighborhood inspection teams” check areas with potential crowding, using security footage and patrols of potential trouble spots.

The Interior Ministry said hotlines and an app allowing the public to give authorities tip-offs regarding people and businesses violating anti-pandemic rules have received more than 116,000 calls so far.

Along with those violating self-isolation orders, inspection crews have issued warnings to more than 40,000 people/businesses against violations, and another 9,974 people/businesses have been fined. Some 178 businesses were temporarily closed down for violations, with the ministry implementing a three-strike system.

The first strike is accompanied by a warning, while second-violations incur a fine, and for businesses, a third strike leads to temporary closure.

1,742 more cases

Turkey reported 1,742 more cases of the coronavirus and 1,202 recoveries Tuesday. "The number of our active patients and patients in critical condition continues to increase," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country's overall infection count now stands at 294,620 – including 261,260 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data. The death toll from the pandemic in Turkey has risen to 7,186, with 67 new fatalities reported since Monday.

A total of 110,412 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing the total up to over 8.74 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,327, the data showed. Of those infected, 7.1% suffer from pneumonia, the ministry figures showed.

"The number of those who have recovered can exceed the number of our losses only with caution," Koca added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia to support tourism industry with various benefits and programs
Georgia to support tourism industry with various benefits and programs
Azerbaijan Tourism Association opens representative offices in many countries
Azerbaijan Tourism Association opens representative offices in many countries
Georgia to host 112th session of executive council of UNWTO
Georgia to host 112th session of executive council of UNWTO
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's cement plant successfully commissions upgraded clinker kiln line Construction 16 September 23:58
Tehran waste management org, UNDP agree on technical cooperation Iran 16 September 23:44
Uzbekistan's cotton textile clusters to receive additional loans Uzbekistan 16 September 23:30
Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara Georgia 16 September 23:21
Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Turkey 16 September 23:15
New Japan PM Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet', pledges reform Other News 16 September 23:10
Kazakhstan's export to Russia down amid COVID-19 Business 16 September 22:27
Iran's electricity output climbs Oil&Gas 16 September 22:15
Azerbaijan makes progress in health and education, says World Bank Report Economy 16 September 21:35
U.S. CEO group says it supports carbon pricing to fight climate change US 16 September 21:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Georgia's construction market up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16 September 21:16
Georgian Itsi Tskali plans exports to Russia Business 16 September 21:14
Trade turnover of Turkey with US lowering Turkey 16 September 21:12
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans issued to entrepreneurs through e-credit platform Business 16 September 20:55
Metallurgical production volume up in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 20:48
Half of Azerbaijan's population - economically active Finance 16 September 20:40
Kazakhstan’s Oil and Gas National Company continues to render support as part of fight against COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16 September 20:24
Iran continues to preserve official foreign currency rate Business 16 September 20:14
Brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey - guarantor of security in region Politics 16 September 20:04
Kazakhstan implementing several renewable energy projects with foreign investors Oil&Gas 16 September 20:04
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan not to leave inch of land under Armenia’s occupation Politics 16 September 19:17
New kindergartens built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 19:05
MasterCard to help development of tourism sector in Georgia Business 16 September 19:00
Minister: Georgia’s economy to grow in 2021 Finance 16 September 18:16
Nominal income of Azerbaijan’s population rises Finance 16 September 18:01
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 19 Oil&Gas 16 September 17:55
Iran’s exports via Gilan Province grow Business 16 September 17:52
Mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be possible using IDs Politics 16 September 17:48
ADY Express to kick off new-type cargo freight via Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route Transport 16 September 17:38
Turkmenistan doubles export to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 16 September 17:33
Georgia tourism revenues down Finance 16 September 17:30
S. Korean companies consortium to implement project at Uzbek thermal power plant Oil&Gas 16 September 17:29
Turkish deputy FM: Armenia resorts to provocations to divert attention from its internal problems Politics 16 September 17:26
Armenia resettling trained militants from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani lands - Arab journalist Armenia 16 September 17:25
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex extends tender for overhaul Tenders 16 September 17:16
Projects, benefits of Georgian Poti industrial zone presented to US Business 16 September 17:16
Shekel rallies after early September losses Israel 16 September 17:09
Rating agency revealed Uzbekistan’s economic and investment potential Finance 16 September 17:02
Armenia resettling professional mercenary fighters to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region - FACTS Politics 16 September 16:59
Funds allocated for renovation of roads in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district Politics 16 September 16:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falls Finance 16 September 16:52
PETRONAS specialists arrive in Turkmenistan via charter flight Transport 16 September 16:50
Georgia to support tourism industry with various benefits and programs Tourism 16 September 16:49
Ministry: bulk of Iran's agricultural exports - melons Business 16 September 16:49
Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army ready to perform its sacred duty to liberate its lands (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 16:47
Turkish MFA: Turkey and Greece have always had only two choices Turkey 16 September 16:41
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy IT equipment via tender Tenders 16 September 16:37
Kazakh Development Bank considering to support renewable energy initiatives Oil&Gas 16 September 16:33
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds to stop lari depreciation Finance 16 September 16:28
Moscow confirms record high of COVID-19 cases since June 29 Russia 16 September 16:24
Israel's Betalin Therapeutics plans IPO to fund diabetes trials Israel 16 September 16:21
OPEC+ compliance in August seen at 101% Oil&Gas 16 September 16:20
Azerbaijan reveals amount of financial assistance provided to SMEs amid COVID-19 Finance 16 September 16:19
Purchase any Samsung smartphone or tablet and get annual subscription for 1 GB internet for free from Azercell! Society 16 September 16:16
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks to increases mutual number of flights Transport 16 September 16:07
Turkmenistan holds int't forum dedicated to 25th anniversary of country's permanent neutrality Turkmenistan 16 September 16:06
People entering and leaving Batumi to undergo thermal screening Transport 16 September 16:05
Iran to inaugurate big projects on Thursday Business 16 September 16:01
Azerbaijan confirms 151 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 September 15:47
Uzbek agricultural products to be exported to US Business 16 September 15:46
Azerbaijani president congratulates Jewish community of Azerbaijan Politics 16 September 15:28
Farmers continue to receive subsidies in Azerbaijan Economy 16 September 15:16
Iran reveals details of agricultural exports Business 16 September 15:16
Iran to establish 500 small solar plants Oil&Gas 16 September 15:02
Georgia, UK launching new project Business 16 September 15:02
Cargo transportation in Azerbaijani part of TRACECA down Transport 16 September 15:00
Belavia ready to restore air links with Turkmenistan Transport 16 September 14:54
SOCAR discloses output volume at Oil Rocks Oil&Gas 16 September 14:42
Brexit - UK minister: My answer on breaking the law was correct Europe 16 September 14:42
National Bank of Georgia decides to keep refinancing rate unchanged Finance 16 September 14:40
Azerbaijan's consumer market shrinks Business 16 September 14:37
Investment volume in Azerbaijan's oil&gas sector greatly increases Oil&Gas 16 September 14:31
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of Central Bank's notes Finance 16 September 14:28
Iran's Shimibaft Petrochemical Company increased production Oil&Gas 16 September 14:22
Turkmenbashi sea port opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 16 September 14:11
Shah Deniz field produces more than 129 bcm of gas Oil&Gas 16 September 14:10
Local companies help drive up Iran's stock market index Business 16 September 14:10
Oracle distributor to develop IT industry in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 14:03
NEQSOL Holding supported visit of foreign medical personnel to Azerbaijan amidst pandemic Society 16 September 13:58
Azerbaijan discloses countrywide number of COVID-19 tests Society 16 September 13:55
Iran's Ghadeer Petrochemical Company boosts its sales Oil&Gas 16 September 13:55
Amount of COVID-19 infected in Iran surpasses 410,000 Society 16 September 13:52
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli: Oil & gas output since start of development Oil&Gas 16 September 13:51
Turkmenistan, Turkey interested in expanding co-op in trade, economic sphere Business 16 September 13:31
SOFAZ to continue making necessary tactical adjustments to its investment activity Oil&Gas 16 September 13:28
Volume of rapeseed purchased in Iran's Khuzestan Province increases Business 16 September 13:25
Agricultural production in Azerbaijan up Economy 16 September 13:18
SOFAZ has no plans to increase proportion of shares in investment portfolio in 2020 Oil&Gas 16 September 13:07
Payments to wheat farmers in Iran's Lorestan Province revealed Business 16 September 12:54
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund talks on currency sales via auctions Oil&Gas 16 September 12:54
Bonds of Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund to be placed at auction Finance 16 September 12:51
Azerbaijani-Russian project on sale of fencing systems to begin next year Business 16 September 12:51
Extraction from Iran's Azar oil field to reach maximum Oil&Gas 16 September 12:48
Kazakhstan to introduce support measures for personal subsidiary plots Business 16 September 12:45
Sally strengthens into Category 2 hurricane US 16 September 12:43
Turkmenistan working to develop electric power industry Oil&Gas 16 September 12:42
Georgian NIBA-2008 farmland plans to expand milk production Business 16 September 12:42
Israel Shipyards, Dubai's DP World to partner in shipping, port activities Israel 16 September 12:42
Computer technology distributor to develop IT industry in Uzbekistan ICT 16 September 12:41
Russia reports 5,670 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 16 September 12:35
All news