Inflow of Turkish labor migrants to France plunges to record low

Inflow of Turkish labor migrants to France plunges to record low
Latest
Turkmen textile company reveales production volume Business 25 September 23:58
Coronavirus cases pass half-million mark in France Europe 25 September 23:37
Kazakhstan's export to Romania decreases amid COVID-19 Business 25 September 23:12
TRT World aires documentary on devastating effects of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 23:11
Inflow of Turkish labor migrants to France plunges to record low Turkey 25 September 23:11
Iran's trade with EU declines Business 25 September 23:01
Google to block election ads after November 3 US 25 September 22:55
Police officer shot dead at custody centre in London Europe 25 September 22:30
Turkmen textile company talks impact of COVID-19 on exports Business 25 September 22:06
Level of dollarization on individuals' bank deposits in Azerbaijan increase Finance 25 September 22:04
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of Sept.25 Business 25 September 22:03
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Turkey now under control, health minister assures Turkey 25 September 22:01
Azerbaijani president: According to our intelligence, very serious military training under way Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia is preparing for war Politics 25 September 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev: Region has not become a safer place, unfortunately, situation is deteriorating Politics 25 September 21:44
US embassy in Azerbaijan urges to reconsider non-essential travel outside Absheron Peninsula Society 25 September 21:34
Global COVID-19 death toll could hit two million before vaccine in wide use: WHO Other News 25 September 21:24
'Intellectual Field' to allow stabilize production level in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 25 September 21:06
Iran's auto giants to talk over hybrid vehicles production Business 25 September 20:25
Azerbaijani ministry discloses volume of toxic emissions from cars Business 25 September 20:08
Georgian expert: Armenian authorities controlling separatist regime in Karabakh crossed red line Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 20:00
Azerbaijani minister of economy reviews activity of industrial enterprises in Ganja (PHOTO) Economy 25 September 19:50
Volume of maritime cargo transshipment from Portugal via Turkey disclosed Turkey 25 September 19:41
Tactical-special and combat training classes underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 25 September 19:26
EBRD and FAO to assist Georgia in field of agro tourism Business 25 September 19:24
Uzbekistan to be supplied with Russian coronavirus vaccines Uzbekistan 25 September 17:59
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to maintain Uzbek energy and water resources balance Oil&Gas 25 September 17:50
Azerbaijan’s Bakcell preparing discounts for teachers within project Economy 25 September 17:43
UK study shows rapid test has diagnostic sensitivity over 99% Europe 25 September 17:43
Kazakhstan's grain export volume revealed Business 25 September 17:37
Amazon hiring 150 employees in Israel US 25 September 17:33
Baku Higher Oil School on top of grade ranking among universities in Azerbaijan Society 25 September 17:30
Mortgage lending via state line in Azerbaijan up Finance 25 September 17:29
Russia leading exporter of polymer products to Turkmenistan Business 25 September 17:28
Volume of deposits up in Georgia Finance 25 September 17:15
September occupancies up in Georgian regional hotels Business 25 September 17:13
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan strengthening co-op in medical tourism Tourism 25 September 17:06
Rates of dollarization on loans and deposits up in Georgia Finance 25 September 16:58
Volume of deposits in Azerbaijan grows Finance 25 September 16:53
Russia increases exports of frozen vegetables to Turkmenistan Business 25 September 16:53
Bakcell talks about network congestion and secure internet Economy 25 September 16:44
Azerbaijani banks increase lending to clients Finance 25 September 16:41
Iranian government is modernizing agriculture in Tehran Province Business 25 September 16:36
Italy lowers import of Turkish cars Turkey 25 September 16:34
Loans and deposits, expressed as percentage of GDP, increase in Georgia Finance 25 September 16:31
Netherlands increase export volume to Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 25 September 16:25
Georgian hazelnuts exports up Business 25 September 16:12
Azerbaijan's Anglo Asian Mining reveals 1H2020 income Business 25 September 16:07
Several industrial projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Almaty Business 25 September 16:06
Azerbaijan's Azexport portal to place insurance services Business 25 September 16:06
Sooner Armenia withdraws its armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, sooner the conflict will be resolved (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 16:02
Moscow reports 1,560 new coronavirus cases, highest since June 12 Russia 25 September 15:48
Azerbaijani schoolchildren perform successfully at 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO) Society 25 September 15:45
Azerbaijan confirms 137 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 25 September 15:35
ADB: Developed capital markets enhance financial stability in Azerbaijan Finance 25 September 15:35
Covid-19 daily infections swell 12% to new record Israel 25 September 15:31
Energy efficiency to be increased at Uzbek manufacturing enterprises Oil&Gas 25 September 15:30
Shell books tanker to load crude at Libya's Zueitina oil port Europe 25 September 15:28
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries extends tender for gasoline purchase Tenders 25 September 15:27
Kazakhstan's QazTech Ventures to fund Uzbek startups Finance 25 September 15:25
Gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey significantly up Oil&Gas 25 September 15:20
VTB Bank, Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan issuing loans to businesses Finance 25 September 15:20
Azerbaijani FM receives ambassador of Greece Politics 25 September 15:17
Vietnam interested in import of Azerbaijani products Business 25 September 15:08
EU working with Georgian partners to strengthen cybersecurity in country ICT 25 September 15:04
Azerbaijani ministry talks introduction of contactless payment in public transport in districts Economy 25 September 14:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold deposit auction Finance 25 September 14:45
Azerbaijan discloses data on tobacco exports for 2019 Business 25 September 14:44
BP: Oil demand to remain central part of energy system for next 10–15 years Oil&Gas 25 September 14:44
Azerbaijani MP: Armenia resettling terrorists to Nagorno-Karabakh region, facts prove ASALA's presence Politics 25 September 14:37
Apple says has always abided by Irish law as EU appeals court ruling Europe 25 September 14:32
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up again after decline Finance 25 September 14:19
Iran assigns housing units to low income Society 25 September 14:16
Money supply increased in Uzbekistan Finance 25 September 14:04
Uzbekistan to export fuel diesel to Pakistan Oil&Gas 25 September 14:01
Georgia reveals volume of premiums attracted by insurance companies Finance 25 September 13:57
UN highlights Azerbaijani president’s speech at 75th session of UN General Assembly Politics 25 September 13:50
Kazakhstan's largest oil pipeline company to buy power stations via tender Tenders 25 September 13:31
LNG demand to double over next 20 years Oil&Gas 25 September 13:25
Volume of gas production by Turkmenistan’s Lebapgazchykarysh revealed Oil&Gas 25 September 13:18
Expert talks putting Azerbaijan's domestic tourism back on its feet Tourism 25 September 13:10
Deputy FM: Rejecting proposals to resolve conflict, Armenian leadership makes negotiations meaningless Politics 25 September 12:50
Road in border village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district being overhauled (PHOTO) Construction 25 September 12:40
Israeli politician: We find Azerbaijan a good friend of Israel Politics 25 September 12:37
Around 6,000 people internationally wanted by Russia Russia 25 September 12:34
Buffett-following investment trust to list in London US 25 September 12:31
EU Special Representative: EU has strong interest in peace, stability in South Caucasus Politics 25 September 12:29
Georgia reports 265 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 25 September 12:28
Instagram fixes breach found by Check Point Israel 25 September 12:26
US’ share in Azerbaijan's total imports grows Business 25 September 12:14
FAO provides strategic support for Uzbek Agriculture Ministry Uzbekistan 25 September 12:06
Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held at the high organizational level Turkmenistan 25 September 12:05
Italian geopolitical analyst: Mechanism needed for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 25 September 12:04
Turkmenistan to expand areas for growing crops Business 25 September 11:54
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 25 September 11:51
Georgia, Azerbaijan united by energy and transport projects of international importance Business 25 September 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative (PHOTO) Politics 25 September 11:37
Chairman Israel Empowerment Lobby: Azerbaijan tolerates all religions Economy 25 September 11:32
Electronic Water Portal launched in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 25 September 11:24
Agro Service: Azerbaijan has no shortage in fertilizers Economy 25 September 11:23
