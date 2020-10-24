Istanbul courts hold e-hearing for first time

Istanbul courts have initiated an “electronic hearing” for the first time in the Anatolia Courthouse after the system was tested in courts in the capital Ankara, Trend reports citing Hurriyetdailynews.

The system will be implemented in 42 consumer courts for now.

Under the new system, lawyers can request e-hearings using Turkey’s National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP) or the Celse mobile app.

If the judge accepts the request, the lawyer will be able to connect to the hearing via video conferencing.

The e-hearing will start when the court activates the system.

Lawyers will be able to attend the e-hearing after they authenticate using an electronic signature.

The hearing will begin after information and photos of the lawyers are confirmed by the court judge through the informatics system.

Under the law, lawyers have to wear robes during hearings.

In June, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül attended a test run of an e-hearing at an Ankara courthouse.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the country in March, e-hearings have become more important for protecting public health.