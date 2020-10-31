More people rescued from rubble in Turkish Izmir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Another 100 people were rescued from the rubble in Turkish Izmir city, Trend reports.

All of them were hospitalized. Search and rescue work continues.

Law enforcement agencies have detained six people who disseminated provocative information on social networks regarding the earthquake in Izmir.

On Oct 30, an earthquake was recorded with a magnitude of 6.9 points in the Turkish Izmir city. As a result, 24 people were killed and 804 injured.