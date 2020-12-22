Turkey’s daily COVID-19 deaths at record 251

Turkey reported 19 256 more coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Friday, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The total number of cases exceeded 2 million with the latest additions, the data showed.

As many as 32 110 cases recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to over 1.87 million, while the death toll climbed to 18 062 with 251 additional fatalities.

Across the country, more than 192 316 COVID-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to over 22.83 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5 008.