Turkey registers more than 5 200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 5 277 new coronavirus cases and 140 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 684 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.4 million.

As many as 5 860 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 307 721, while the death toll climbed to 25 073.

An additional 148 425 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 28.4 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 905.