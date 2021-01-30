Turkey registers more than 6 800 new coronavirus cases
Turkey reported 6 871new coronavirus cases and 129 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 658 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.47 million.
As many as 7 100 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 355 409, while the death toll climbed to 25 865.
An additional 148 785 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 29 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 692.
