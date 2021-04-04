Turkey ranks 6th globally in COVID-19 vaccination numbers

"We rank sixth among countries with the highest number of vaccines," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement on Saturday. "The countries that give more vaccines than us are the U.S., China, India, the U.K. and Brazil," he added, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to the minister, Turkey has so far administered more than 16.6 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country.

"Among the countries which have yet to produce their own vaccine, Turkey stands as one of the states that conducts the most jabs," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.