Israel raises import of clothes from Turkey

Turkey 18 April 2021 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Israel raises import of clothes from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

Turkey's exports of ready-made clothing to foreign countries increased by 11.6 percent from January through March 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, surpassing $4.7 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In March 2021, Turkey exported ready-to-wear clothes for $1.67 billion, which is 38.7 percent more compared to March 2020, the ministry said.

Turkey's exports of ready-made clothing to foreign countries increased by 11.6 percent from January through March 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, surpassing $4.7 billion, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

In March 2021, Turkey exported ready-to-wear clothes for $1.67 billion, which is 38.7 percent more compared to March 2020, the ministry said.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 to March 2021), Turkey’s exports of clothes amounted to $17.6 billion.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia obligated under int'l law to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Matthew Bryza
Armenia obligated under int'l law to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Matthew Bryza
Another batch of munition left by Armenian soldiers found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand
Another batch of munition left by Armenian soldiers found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand
Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan commemorating 5th anniversary of April 2016 military success in Karabakh (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
France to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil Europe 12:46
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to engage archiving services via tender Tenders 12:21
Kyrgyzstan adds 244 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:47
Israel raises import of clothes from Turkey Turkey 11:43
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 18 Oil&Gas 11:26
Capital of Bank Keshavarzi Iran to increase Finance 11:25
Iran's trade turnover with Georgia decreases Business 11:25
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on occasion of April 18 - International Day for Monuments and Historic Sites Politics 10:52
Azerbaijan shares footage from Tarovlu village of the Gubadli region (VİDEO) Politics 10:17
Slovak investors note potential in Georgia's energy sector Oil&Gas 10:01
Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast Europe 09:42
Azerbaijan's State Treasury Agency to update information systems via tender Finance 09:14
Earthquake hits Georgia Georgia 08:49
Iran, Serbia FMs meet in Tehran Iran 08:35
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Japan Other News 08:33
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 2,822 Kazakhstan 08:17
Iran's trade turnover with Pakistan shrinks Business 07:40
Brazil registers over 370,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:33
5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture Other News 05:54
Iraq reports 6,552 new COVID-19 cases, 970,987 in total Arab World 04:53
More than 805,000 COVID-19 infections detected worldwide over past 24 hours World 03:55
5.1-magnitude quake hits 20 km S of Mandraki, Greece Europe 03:06
Israel reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, 836,882 in total Israel 02:08
Yemen's Houthi rebels say launch drone attack on Saudi air base Arab World 01:20
India's sports minister tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 00:35
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 00:01
EU to hand over 30 vehicles to Georgia Border Police Georgia 17 April 23:24
Turkish scientist works on drug that can ‘kill COVID-19 in 2 days’ Turkey 17 April 22:58
Uzbekistan may start production of its own vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year Uzbekistan 17 April 22:53
Russia's Eastwind, Turkmenistan's Turkmensvyaz to sign contract Business 17 April 22:17
UK records another 2,206 coronavirus cases, 35 deaths Europe 17 April 21:58
Iranian official offers upbeat assessment of progress in nuclear talks Iran 17 April 21:01
Volume of goods transported by Azerbaijan’s vehicles in 2021 disclosed Transport 17 April 20:18
Indonesia reports 5,041 new COVID-19 cases, 132 new deaths Other News 17 April 20:11
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 3 mln - Johns Hopkins University World 17 April 19:25
Geostat reveals volume of Russian exports to Georgia Business 17 April 19:17
Solar panel station put into operation in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province Oil&Gas 17 April 19:15
New auction to be held for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry's mid-term bonds Finance 17 April 19:14
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 17 April 19:13
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictive measures at airports Kyrgyzstan 17 April 18:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17 April 18:18
Foreigners to pass simplified visa procedures for 2021 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Politics 17 April 18:18
Serbian FM to visit Tehran today Iran 17 April 18:11
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 17 April 17:16
Azerbaijan confirms 2,148 more COVID-19 cases, 2,287 recoveries Society 17 April 16:50
Armenia falsified Caucasian Albania temples in Azerbaijan - rep of religious community Politics 17 April 15:56
Iran to send trade attaché to Azerbaijan Business 17 April 14:54
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector Oil&Gas 17 April 14:49
Azerbaijan shares footage from Jabrayil's Dash Veysalli village (VIDEO) Politics 17 April 14:46
Armenia strived to create history for itself in Azerbaijan's lands - Head of Albanian-Udi community Society 17 April 14:46
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 17 Society 17 April 14:37
Volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in Iran’s Charak port climbs Transport 17 April 14:37
Azerbaijani oil prices on rise Finance 17 April 14:37
VICE News report on Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani Barda nominated for award Politics 17 April 14:37
Weekly review of main events in ICT sector of Azerbaijan ICT 17 April 14:21
Earnings from fuel savings in Iran paid to investors Oil&Gas 17 April 14:19
Uzbekistan's CCI, Portuguese Industrial Association establish co-op Other News 17 April 14:18
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 17 April 14:18
Rosatom, Uzbekistan working on contract for building nuclear power plant Uzbekistan 17 April 14:18
Turkmenistan to create electronic exchange database Business 17 April 14:17
IMF calls on Georgia to reduce capital expenditures in case of lockdown Georgia 17 April 14:17
Russia reports a new high of 9,321 coronavirus cases since March 20 Russia 17 April 14:00
Azerbaijan's Albanian-Udi Christian community members visit ancient temple in Tugh - Trend TV (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 17 April 13:31
OSCE MG should force Armenia to follow terms of trilateral statement - Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 17 April 13:14
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17 April 13:02
Azerbaijan, Turkic Council discuss creation of joint digital tools ICT 17 April 12:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 17 April 12:58
EU rep should follow int'l law before meeting with separatist in Karabakh - expert Politics 17 April 12:56
Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified Turkmenistan 17 April 12:55
Georgia reports 1,219 new coronavirus cases for April 17 Georgia 17 April 12:53
Georgia holds auction for privatization of state property Georgia 17 April 12:33
Azerbaijani MP talks about spring session of IPA CIS held in Russia's St. Petersburg Politics 17 April 12:32
Georgia continues to conduct research on Namakhvani HPP Oil&Gas 17 April 12:31
Iran unveils details exports from Maragheh County Business 17 April 12:17
Kazakhstan reveals total number of TEU containers shipped along Aktau-Baku feeder line Transport 17 April 12:11
There have always been good grape varieties in Pirshaghi – white and black Shani - President Aliyev Politics 17 April 12:08
Participants of Azercell Student Bursary and Internship Programs share their success stories Society 17 April 12:07
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 17 April 11:50
Azerbaijani police find mortar shells, detonators left by Armenia in Gubadly (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17 April 11:38
Iran declares amount of loans issued to SMEs Finance 17 April 11:37
Kazakhstan's revenues from road cargo transportation down Transport 17 April 11:36
Concept of ensuring security of Afghan section of TAPI signed Oil&Gas 17 April 11:32
Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO) Society 17 April 11:22
Australia to continue review of COVID vaccinations - health minister Other News 17 April 11:20
Italian media outlets highlight speech of Azerbaijani president at int'l conference in Baku Politics 17 April 11:14
Kazakhstan decreases import of Ukraine-made goods y-o-y Business 17 April 11:03
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 17 April 10:33
Azerbaijan sets up structure to work on urban planning in liberated lands Economy 17 April 10:25
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to develop consolidated time standards Tenders 17 April 10:23
Meeting of EU special rep with so-called "FM of Karabakh" promotes separatism, says Azerbaijani expert Politics 17 April 10:13
Iranian currency rates for April 17 Finance 17 April 10:02
Iran to increase vaccinations as fourth wave of COVID-19 rises Politics 17 April 09:54
Iran reaches target uranium enrichment Business 17 April 09:53
Oil demand to keep on rising in May, June 2021 Oil&Gas 17 April 09:40
Work on provision of electricity to Azerbaijan's liberated Sugovushan nearing completion Azerbaijan 17 April 09:38
Bulgaria sees Georgia as valuable partner Transport 17 April 09:37
Significant number of Georgian citizens register for employment program in Israel Business 17 April 09:21
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 caseload up by 2,822 Kazakhstan 17 April 08:59
Ukraine receives first batch of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX initiative Other News 17 April 08:36
IMF corrects estimate on Iran's foreign exchange bank reserves Business 17 April 08:15
All news