Israel raises import of clothes from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

Trend:

Turkey's exports of ready-made clothing to foreign countries increased by 11.6 percent from January through March 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, surpassing $4.7 billion, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of Trade.

In March 2021, Turkey exported ready-to-wear clothes for $1.67 billion, which is 38.7 percent more compared to March 2020, the ministry said.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 to March 2021), Turkey’s exports of clothes amounted to $17.6 billion.