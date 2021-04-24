US should refrain from recognizing so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkey's Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24

Trend:

The US should refrain from recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide”, the Presidential Administration of Turkey told Trend.

The administration believes that the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" will be Washington's historical mistake.

The US has no right to assess the events of 1915 as the so-called "Armenian genocide" since there is not a single historical fact proving this,” the Presidential Administration said.

“If the US recognizes the so-called "Armenian genocide", it will demonstrate to the whole world that it is hostages of the Armenian diaspora,” the message of the administration noted.

The administration reminded that Turkey has repeatedly called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 to investigate these events.

Yerevan's refusal to accept this proposal indicates that there is not a single fact proving the so-called "Armenian genocide", the message said.

“In case of recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide", the US should be ready for the consequences of such a step,” the administration noted.

Earlier, Armenia and the Armenian lobby declared that the predecessor of Turkey - the Ottoman Empire - committed the so-called "genocide" in 1915 against the Armenians living in Anatolia.