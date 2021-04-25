Turkish Red Crescent delivers aid to Somalia

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) distributed humanitarian aid to the Somalian people in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkish Red Crescent officials in Somalia who spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) said the group distributed more than 500 parcels of food to people in need, including those who are internal displaced in the capital.

"The Turkish Red Crescent has been conducting humanitarian aid activities in Somalia since 2011, and distributed 500 food parcels to families in need in the Kahda region," said the head of a Turkish Red Crescent delegation, Orhan Kokcu.

The Turkish Red Crescent will continue to disperse food in Somalia during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and plans to give out 7,000 parcels.

More than 116,000 Somalis have been displaced due to extreme water shortages since October 2020, according to a joint statement by the U.N. and Somali government earlier this month.

Most parts of the country are facing critical water shortages, with more than 50 districts reporting moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the country and U.N. office.