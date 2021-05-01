Turkey reports over 28 800 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 28 817 new coronavirus cases and 373 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 2 615 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,84 million.

As many as 81 302 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 405 199, while the death toll climbed to 40 504.

An additional 242 194 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 47,5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 525.