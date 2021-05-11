Turkey reports over 14 400 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 14 497 new coronavirus cases and 278 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 1 582 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 5 million.

As many as 22 253 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 766 124, while the death toll climbed to 43 589.

An additional 226 452 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 49,8 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 975.