Value of Turkish cars imported by China surges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

The value of export of cars from Turkey to China surged by 67.5 percent in the first 2 months of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to over $10.6 million, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on Mar.29.

In February 2021, the export of Turkish-made cars to China was by 1.4 times more than in February of last year, reaching $5.7 million, said the ministry.

Turkey's car exports to the international market decreased by 2.3 percent from January through February 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $4.8 billion.

As the ministry said, in February 2021, Turkey exported cars worth over $2.5 billion to global markets, which is 0.7 percent more compared the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from February 2020 to February 2021), Turkey’s exports of cars amounted to more than $25.4 billion.