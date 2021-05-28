Turkey reports 7 773 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 7 773 new coronavirus cases and 164 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The new cases include 656 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 5,2 million.

As many as 12 284 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 5 083 099, while the death toll climbed to 47 134.

An additional 220 162 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 53,5 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 454.