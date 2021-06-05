Turkey reports 6,169 new COVID-19 cases, 5,276,468 in total
Turkey on Friday confirmed 6,169 new COVID-19 cases, including 552 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 5,276,468, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 94 to 47,976, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,147,610 after 7,617 more recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,183 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 224,681 tests were conducted over the past day, raising Turkey's overall number of tests to 55,034,469.
