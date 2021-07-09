Turkish State Hydraulic Works to engage consulting services via tender

Azerbaijan's 5M2021 agricultural production rises in value Business 16:15
New issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released Society 16:14
Malaysia, 1MDB seeking more than $5.6 bln in damages from KPMG Other News 16:12
Kazakhstan reports twofold decrease in trade with Japan Kazakhstan 16:11
Azerbaijani IT company plans to go international ICT 16:05
bp discloses Azerbaijan’s proved gas reserve estimates Oil&Gas 15:57
Turkmenistan receives new passenger vessel from Russia’s Tatarstan Business 15:55
Turgusun HPP commissioned in East Kazakhstan Business 15:48
Azerbaijan's PayRiff accelerates service delivery processes Economy 15:47
bp says Azerbaijan’s crude oil production down by over 7% in 2020 Oil&Gas 15:38
Inflation in Azerbaijan remains within CBA's target - Russian Gazprombank Finance 15:32
Azercell’s Digital Services in Umico! ICT 15:32
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender to create accounting system Tenders 15:26
TPAO interested in expanding activity in Mediterranean Sea - Turkish Ministry of Energy Turkey 15:26
SoftBank taps ex-Mossad chief Yossi Cohen to head Israel office Other News 15:24
Fencing around U.S. Capitol to come down six months after Jan. 6 attack US 15:22
Turkmen Railways open tender for overhaul of video surveillance and fire safety system Tenders 15:22
Russia records 25,766 new daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:14
bp reveals estimates for Azerbaijan’s total proved oil reserves Oil&Gas 15:13
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company opens tender to buy polypropylene pipes Tenders 15:12
G20 to call for global tax deal to be finalised by October Europe 15:11
SMART CITY AZERBAIJAN discloses concept of Azerbaijani "smart" settlements ICT 15:10
Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrive in Shusha city Politics 15:05
Residents of Turkish Igdir protest against environmental terror from Armenia Azerbaijan 15:04
CAML talks copper output at its Kazakhstan-based Kounrad mine Business 14:55
EU lowers gas imports despite falling domestic output Oil&Gas 14:37
Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine Business 14:32
Georgia, Kazakhstan to co-op in ski resorts dev't Business 14:26
Number of REPO transactions at Baku Stock Exchange disclosed Finance 14:25
Foreign auto part makers interested in returning to Iran - Iran's Auto Parts Manufacturers Association Business 14:12
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 14:09
Turkey increases export of defense industry products to int'l markets Turkey 14:09
Mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani territories - horrible crime - US expert Politics 14:08
Turkmenistan Airlines to organize charter flight from Russia’s Tatarstan Turkmenistan 14:07
Iran's Agriculture Ministry bans rice import Business 14:06
Increase of Iran's export to Iraq improves commodity standards - Chamber of Commerce Business 14:06
Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce talks demand for Afghan investment in Iran Business 14:04
Exports in Iran's Gilan Province increase Business 14:01
Azerbaijan unveils share of compulsory non-life insurance in total fees Finance 13:58
Iran sees improvements in maritime trade Business 13:50
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss demarcation issues at new meeting of joint commission Politics 13:40
Azerbaijan, Indonesia have opportunities for growth of bilateral trade - minister Business 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dag Mashanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 13:18
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 13:15
Azerbaijan records growth in gold price Finance 13:14
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completes one of two most complex stages in construction Oil&Gas 13:07
Azerbaijan's Parliament ratifies document on exchange of military secrets with Belarus Politics 13:01
Turkmenistan identifies large reserves of natural resources in Koytendag district Turkmenistan 12:59
Azerbaijan's victory in war, current processes - achievements of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, says president Politics 12:56
Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev Politics 12:54
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may require third dose, companies seek approval Other News 12:53
Electronics exports touched record levels in March before Covid hit Other News 12:53
Early completion of disengagement could pave way for de-escalation: India on eastern Ladakh Other News 12:51
Biggest contribution to new geopolitical reality was signing Shusha Declaration - President Aliyev Politics 12:51
Sanofi, GSK get nod for first global clinical trial with Indian population Other News 12:50
World now facing challenges of climate change, risks that pose threat to global security - President Aliyev Politics 12:49
Covaxin to get WHO nod soon? Chief scientist says Covid-19 vaccine trial data ‘looks good’ Other News 12:45
In 1st meet after rejig, Cabinet OKs 23,123 crore for Covid infrastructure \ Other News 12:42
All Adults Can Be Vaccinated By December-End: Expert Panel Head To NDTV Other News 12:29
Expo 2020 Dubai: India to participate in a big way at the event Other News 12:28
Russia ready to contribute to establishing peaceful life in Karabakh - MFA Politics 12:22
Indian EAM Jaishankar appreciates Russia's support during 2nd wave of COVID-19, Sputnik V collaboration Other News 12:20
Indian EAM Jaishankar To Hold Talks With Russian Foreign Minister On Friday Other News 12:19
India Covid Situation Vastly Improved, Hope Countries Will Ease Curbs: Centre Other News 12:18
India, UK Hold First Financial Markets Dialogue Via Virtual Meet Other News 12:16
Israel's fiscal deficit continues to narrow Israel 12:15
Regional Countries Want Outcome In Afghanistan To Be Good: Indian EAM Jaishankar Other News 12:14
Fall in outward remittances good news for India’s current account Other News 12:13
UK's economic rebound slowed in May, carmakers hit by chip shortage Europe 12:12
Wildfires in Russia’s Sakha region swell by over 69,000 in 24 hours Russia 12:11
Oil climbs on U.S. inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains Oil&Gas 12:09
Azerbaijan records slight decrease in production volume of industrial enterprises Business 12:08
Georgian Eurocredit company concludes MoU with Nexia TA LLC Business 12:06
Foreign diplomats view construction of airport in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli Politics 11:55
Georgia reports 1,108 new cases of coronavirus for July 9 Georgia 11:54
New shipment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine on its way to Iran Society 11:54
Turkmenistan's Khazar gas compressor unit reveals volume of collected gas Oil&Gas 11:39
TAP’s share in Europe’s Q1 2021 gas imports disclosed Oil&Gas 11:17
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to repair vehicles Business 11:11
Inflow of foreign visitors to Georgia increases Tourism 11:10
Volume of individuals' dollar deposits in Azerbaijani banks down Finance 11:07
EU to support transition to clean energy in EaP countries Oil&Gas 10:41
1,319 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 9 Finance 10:34
Over 100 diplomats, int'l representatives visiting Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha, Fuzuli Politics 10:25
Israel doubles water supply to Jordan Israel 10:25
Azerbaijan sees notable growth of securities turnover in local capital market Finance 10:23
Turkmenistan, Morocco identify priority areas of co-operation Turkmenistan 10:22
Ambassador of Turkmenistan presents credentials to president of Poland Turkmenistan 10:12
Azerbaijan's PayRiff payment system expanding range of services Economy 10:11
Croatia, Azerbaijan set to hold 2nd session of Joint Commission on Economic Co-op – FM (Exclusive) Business 10:07
Azerbaijan discloses most visited state websites ICT 10:07
Croatia, Azerbaijan talking over new projects in energy, IT – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:02
OPEC+ fallout lead to ramp up in Gulf states Oil&Gas 09:57
“SMEs need access to collateral-free loans and operational efficiency” Economy 09:54
US company to use 10% of IGB’s capacity Oil&Gas 09:46
Russian aircraft designers eye to launch electric planes into sky Transport 09:42
Critical Importance of Ecosystem Restoration Other News 09:41
Chilean authorities to buy Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus Other News 09:28
Online payments firm Stripe takes first step toward blockbuster listing US 09:24
