Turkey tests first domestic cargo UAV (VIDEO)

Turkey 5 August 2021 14:11 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The first domestic cargo UAV was tested in Turkey, Trend reports on Aug. 5.

The maximum flight time of the KARGO-150 drone, which has a carrying capacity of 150 kilograms, is 50 minutes.

The drone was developed by Aselsan and Altınay Savunma companies.

KARGO-150 is capable of delivering cargo over a distance of 40 kilometers.

Its maximum take-off weight is 730 kilograms while its maximum speed is 100 kilometers per hour.

The drone is designed to deliver military cargo, including weapons, as well as fuels and lubricants.

VIDEO:

Tags:
