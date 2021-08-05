Turkey tests first domestic cargo UAV (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The first domestic cargo UAV was tested in Turkey, Trend reports on Aug. 5.

The maximum flight time of the KARGO-150 drone, which has a carrying capacity of 150 kilograms, is 50 minutes.

The drone was developed by Aselsan and Altınay Savunma companies.

KARGO-150 is capable of delivering cargo over a distance of 40 kilometers.

Its maximum take-off weight is 730 kilograms while its maximum speed is 100 kilometers per hour.

The drone is designed to deliver military cargo, including weapons, as well as fuels and lubricants.

