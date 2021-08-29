Turkey's export of grains, legumes to Georgia surges in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

The value of Turkey’s export of grain and legumes to Georgia has surged in July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to $4 million to Georgia, up by 85.3 percent on annual basis.

From January through July 2021, Turkey has exported grain and legumes worth $26 million to Georgia, which is 48.5 percent more than in the same period of last year.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes has increased by 18.3 percent from January through July 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $4.8 billion.

The country exported grain and legumes worth $652.8 million in July 2021, which is by 10.9 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes amounted to $8.03 billion during the past 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021).