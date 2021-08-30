Turkey may considers building its first unmanned military aircraft

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

Turkish Baykar Makina company may start building the first domestic unmanned military aircraft in the coming years, Head of the Baykar Makina, Selcuk Bayraktar, said, Trend reports.

Bayraktar made the remark during the ceremony of handing over the ‘Bayraktar Akıncı’ first strike UAV to the Turkish Air Force.

“It took four years to develop this drone and it is capable of transporting weapons and ammunition for troops over even greater distances. Currently, preparations are underway for the design of this aircraft,” Bayraktar said.

"Bayraktar TB3 will be larger than the current TB2 model and will be able to land and take off from warships. The first flight of TB3 is scheduled for 2022," Bayraktar said.