Most of COVID deaths in Turkey are among unvaccinated: Minister

Some 80 percent-90 percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Turkey are among people who were never vaccinated or received just one jab, the country’s health minister said on Sept. 2, Trend reports Hurriyet Daily News.

Speaking after a meeting of the country’s Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board, Fahrettin Koca stressed the need for people to get fully vaccinated to avoid contracting the virus, being admitted to the hospital, or dying.

Koca said 81 percent of the nearly 500,000 active COVID-19 cases in Turkey are among people who were not fully vaccinated.

He added that around 90 percent of those who are hospitalized for the virus were not fully vaccinated and 90 percent of those who died were either unvaccinated or did not get both doses of a two-shot vaccine.

Koca said most cases now are aged 15-45, and the number of cases in the country has risen.

"Today, more than 78 percent of our population aged 18 and over has been vaccinated with a single dose and more than 60 percent with two doses," he said.