Turkey records rise in export of legumes to France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9

Trend:

The value of Turkey’s export of grain and legumes to France has grown from January through July 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator amounted to almost $26.4 million, up by 30.2 percent on annual basis.

In July 2021, Turkey exported grain and legumes worth $2.2 million to France, which is by 1.6 percent more than in July 2020.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes has increased by 18.3 percent compared to the same period of last year up to $4.8 billion.

The country exported grain and legumes worth $652.8 million in July 2021, which is by 10.9 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes amounted to $8.03 billion during the past 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021).