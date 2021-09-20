Guterres praises Turkey's refugee efforts at NYC Turkish House

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Turkey's efforts to help refugees on Monday during a speech in New York City, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Guterres was among the guests attending the opening ceremony of the new Turkish House (Türkevi) at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan – a stone's throw from the United Nations headquarters.

Calling it an "enormous pleasure" to attend the inauguration of the new Turkish House, Guterres went on to laud Turkey's unmatched record in hosting and helping migrants.

"I am personally familiar with the enormous generosity of Turkey and Turkish host communities towards refugees," said Guterres, adding: "I offer my sincere appreciation for your support to people in need of protection."

Calling the landmark building "a masterpiece," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier officially inaugurated the Turkish House in New York City.

Speaking at its opening ceremony, Erdogan said the Turkish House will stand as a reflection of Turkey's place on the world stage ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, in 2023.

"We are proud" of the new center, said the president.