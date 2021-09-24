Turkey sees increase in chemical exports to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

The value of export of chemical products from Turkey to Uzbekistan grew by 24.1 percent in the first seven months of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, making up $162.2 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In July 2021, the export of chemical products from Turkey to Uzbekistan dropped by 8.2 percent compared to the same period of 2020 - to $23.7 million, the ministry said.

The total value of Turkey’s export of chemical products to international markets from January to July 2021 amounted to over $13.8 billion, thus growing by 37.3 percent on annual basis.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $1.9 billion in July this year, which is 21.5 percent more than in July 2020.

The country’s export of chemical products reached $22 billion during the last 12 months (from July 2020 to July 2021).