Inclusive Afghan govt critical for Kabul airport deal, Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the importance of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, as he said it was crucial in reaching a deal regarding the operation of the airport in Kabul, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"The government in Afghanistan is not inclusive, is not embracing all different factions. So long as that will be the question we won't be present in Afghanistan, but if the government shall be more inclusive, we can be there, present, as Turkey," Erdogan told American broadcaster CBS News.

"We would expect all women to be involved in every aspect of life in Afghanistan in a very active way. And whenever women become more active in every aspect of life, we can support them," he added, according to an interview transcript provided by CBS News.