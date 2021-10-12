Turkey reports 30,563 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey on Monday confirmed 30,563 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,475,115, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 188 to 66,368, while 33,861 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 355,015 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.
Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.
