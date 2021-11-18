Erdogan, Herzog discuss Turkey-Israel ties, regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Thursday discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan conveyed to his Israeli counterpart that relations between the two countries are important for the security and stability of the Middle East, and that differences of opinion can be minimized if there is mutual understanding on both bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement.

Emphasizing that it is essential to reestablish a culture of peace, tolerance and coexistence in the region, Erdogan said that in this respect, the development of Palestinian-Israeli relations and the resumption of the peace process are priorities.

He also noted that maintaining contact and dialogue between Turkey and Israel is in the common interest.

According to a statement by the Israeli Presidency, the phone call between Erdogan and Herzog was conducted in a positive spirit.

Herzog said he welcomes a comprehensive dialogue with Turkey on bilateral and regional issues related to peace, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact, it added.