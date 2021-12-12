No compromise on free market principles: Turkey’s new finance minister

Turkey has reaffirmed its determination to stick to free market economic policies, as the newly-appointed finance minister reassured that the government will be proceeding hand in hand with the business world as it pursues a new policy axis, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Nureddin Nebati met a large group of businesspeople and private and public bank executives in a meeting on Saturday to address the ongoing developments, the government’s economic policies in the new period and to discuss steps to be taken to increase investment, production and employment.

The almost six-hour meeting in Istanbul was the first for Nebati since he took the helm of the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Dec. 2, after his predecessor Lütfi Elvan stepped down.

The new finance minister reassured the business world that the government will not retreat from free market principles, pledging continuing support for all segments in the economy, according to reports in the Turkish media.

Nebati also listened to the demands of the businesspeople and emphasized that the government would act upon a participative understanding with the business world.