Turkey ready to support Kazakhstan - Hulusi Akar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
Trend:
We believe that our brothers in Kazakhstan, with their own strength and capabilities, will overcome all the challenges facing the country, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar told reporters in Ankara, Trend reports with reference to local media.
According to him, Ankara is closely following the latest events in Kazakhstan.
"Kazakhstan is an important ally of Turkey, and we hope for the earliest possible stabilization of the situation and ensuring law and order in this country. If Kazakhstan makes any request to Ankara, we will be ready to provide it in full. Turkey was and will be next to Kazakhstan!" , - he said.
