Erdogan discusses Turkey-UK ties with PM Johnson

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and defense and trade cooperation between Turkey and the United Kingdom with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, according to a statement by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two leaders discussed the means to strengthen bilateral ties in the phone call, the statement said.

They also touched upon developments in Syria and Ukraine, as well as regional and global issues such as the climate and refugee crises.