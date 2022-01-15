Turkey registers 67,857 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Friday reported 67,857 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 10,339,097, according to the health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 167 to 84,445, while 56,256 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 392,438 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

More than 57.23 million people in Turkey have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 52.09 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 138.82 million doses including third booster jabs.