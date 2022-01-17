Turkey condemns drone attack targeting Abu Dhabi

Turkey on Monday condemned the drone attacks against Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a written statement the Foreign Ministry said: "We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attacks and extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of the United Arab Emirates."

Three fuel trucks exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport on Monday in what Yemen's Houthi group said was an attack deep inside the UAE, the region's commercial and tourism hub.