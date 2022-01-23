Intercity bus plunges into abyss in Turkey’s Istanbul city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
Trend:
An intercity bus plunged into an abyss in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.
As a result of an accident, the bus driver and two passengers died, nine passengers were injured.
Numerous ambulance crews and rescuers were involved in the scene.
