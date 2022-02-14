Law on ratification of Shusha Declaration comes into force in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

The law on the ratification of the Shusha Declaration has officially come into force in Turkey, Trend reports according to Turkey's "Resmi Gazete".

According to the law, the Shusha Declaration “On Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey”, signed on June 15, 2021 in Shusha, was approved.

The law comes into force from the date of publication.

On February 12, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the Law on the approval of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.