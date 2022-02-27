Turkish Airlines suspends flights to and from Sochi and Minsk until March 1

Turkey 27 February 2022 05:38 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to and from Sochi and Minsk until March 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27

Trend:

Turkish Airlines has temporarily canceled flights to/from Sochi, Minsk and Ukraine, Trend reports citing the Turkish air carrier's Twitter page.

"Our flights from/to Sochi, Minsk and Ukraine until March 1, 2022 (included) have been cancelled.

For the ticket change and refund requests, you can apply the travel agency, visit our website or contact our call center at +90 850 333 0 849."

