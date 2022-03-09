President Erdogan talks about expectations of upcoming meeting of Ukrainian, Russian FMs in Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that tomorrow's meeting between the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will contribute to the achievement of a long-term ceasefire, Erdogan said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party in Ankara, Trend reports.

According to him, Russia and Ukraine should find a diplomatic solution to this issue.

President Erdogan called the meeting of the Ukrainian, Russian, and Turkish Foreign Ministers "critically important", which was scheduled to be held on March 10 in Antalya.

"We also welcome the temporary ceasefire announced for the evacuation of the population on the eve of this important meeting," Erdogan said.

The contact between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 10 with the participation of the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.