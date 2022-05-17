Turkish FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu pays an official visit to New York on May 16-19 to attend the first-ever International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) within the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Cavushoglu will also attend the “Global Food Security Call to Action” ministerial meeting, which will be held in New York at the U.N. Headquarters on May 18, hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and will hold bilateral meetings, the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement

Çavuşoğlu will hold the first Foreign Ministers-level meeting of the Turkey-U.S. Strategic Mechanism with Blinken and will also meet members of the Turkish-American community in New York.