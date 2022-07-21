Agreement on grain exports to be signed in Istanbul tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Tomorrow, Istanbul will host the signing ceremony of the "Agreement on the export of grain", the Communications Departments of the Presidential Administration of Turkey says, Trend reports.

According to the information, tomorrow at 16:30 local time in the office of the Dolmabahce Palace with the participation of the Ukrainian and Russian sides, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, the signing ceremony of the "Grain Shipment Agreement" will be held.