Türkiye ready to help Ukraine de-mine its ports: Kalın

Türkiye is ready to provide assistance to Ukraine to de-mine its ports under a groundbreaking deal signed on Friday to allow grain exports across the Black Sea, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"In case of need, de-mining could be provided by a third country. As Türkiye, we are ready to offer our help," Kalin told Turkey's NTV television after the grain deal was signed in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, a senior U.N. official said the vessels carrying grain would go through the Black Sea and the Bosporus, and the Joint Coordination Center to be set up in Istanbul would have representatives from Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye.