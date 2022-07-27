White House thanks Turkish president in connection with grain export from Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The White House thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts to establish a Joint Coordinating Center for Grain Exports from Ukraine, said White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Noting that the US and Turkey are in touch on many issues, Kirby said, "We are grateful to President Erdogan, as well as to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, for their efforts to establish the Joint Coordinating Center."

Commenting on Erdogan's upcoming visit to Russia, Kirby said: “We leave the assessment of the scope of this visit to President Erdogan. Turkey and Russia maintain bilateral relations. Turkey participates in the implementation of the Joint Security Council”.