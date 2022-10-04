Turkish President and Armenian PM to discuss normalization of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Prague on October 6, Trend reports via the Sabah newspaper.

During the meeting, it's planned to discuss normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia.

In particular, Erdogan is expected to offer Pashinyan to hold meetings of special representatives on the settlement of bilateral relations in Türkiye and Armenia by turns, and in third countries. In addition, the Turkish leader is expected to make proposals to reduce tension in the region and sign a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan as soon as possible.