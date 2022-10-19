Turkish gov’t to ‘provide financial aid’ to families of blast victims

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered a legal arrangement to provide 1.5 million Turkish Liras in cash aid and a monthly pension to the families of the workers who died in the Oct. 14’s mine blast in the northern province of Bartın, the daily Milliyet has reported, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

The main agenda of the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) Central Decision and Executive Board meeting held under the chairmanship of Erdogan was the mine disaster in Amasra, which claimed the lives of 41 workers and wounded several dozens.

At the meeting, the president instructed that “the financial support package to be prepared for the families of the victims of the blast be brought to the parliament as soon as possible.”

The daily said more than 1.5 million liras of cash aid will be provided to the families and legal arrangements will be made to pay their spouses or children a pension regardless of their seniority.

A team was formed to help the relatives of the workers who lost their lives in the accident. Mustafa Elitas, the deputy parliamentary group leader, and deputy chairs Vedat Demiroz and Julide Sarıeroglu will also take part in the team established under the chairmanship of Binali Yildirim, the vice chair.