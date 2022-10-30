Türkiye can become energy hub for gas and oil supplies to Europe - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Türkiyecan become an energy hub for gas and oil supplies to Europe from Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, gas and oil through Turkish territory can be delivered to Europe in a cheaper and safer way.

"This is the best solution to the problems of high prices that are driving the world into recession. As our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Türkiye is ready to take responsibility and take steps to relieve tension in the world, in particular in Europe against the background of the energy crisis," he said.