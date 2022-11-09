Sweden to fulfill security pledges made to Türkiye: PM Kristersson

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country would fulfill all pledges made to Türkiye regarding Ankara's security concerns on terrorist groups, which has been an obstacle on the way to the approval of its NATO membership, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"I want to reassure all Turks, Sweden will live up to all the obligations made Turkey in countering the terrorist threat," Kristersson told a joint news conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after bilateral talks in the capital Ankara.

The Swedish prime minister acknowledged Türkiye's security concerns and also said Stockholm understands that Ankara is waging a fight against PKK terrorist group and wants to help with that fight.

For his part, Erdogan highlighted Ankara's concerns on terrorist groups, as he welcomed Swedish PM's remarks on complying with Madrid memorandum.

"Sweden wants NATO membership for its own security and Türkiye wants to see Sweden cooperating with Ankara to eliminate its security concerns," he said. He also said Ankara is pleased that the new Swedish government said it will comply with the tripartite memorandum signed in Madrid.

In response to a question about what part of the agreement Sweden has not fulfilled, Erdogan referred to extraditions of terrorists wanted by Türkiye, as well as terrorist propaganda in the country.

"PKK/PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and DHKP-C terrorist organizations must be prevented from exploiting Sweden's democratic environment," Erdogan said.

"It is crucial that Sweden extradites terrorists sought by Türkiye, including senior FETÖ figure Bulent Kenes," he added.

Meanwhile, the Swedish parliament is expected to hold vote next week to allow new counterterrorism laws amid Türkiye's concerns on NATO bid.

Erdoğan also said recent resumption of arms exports to Türkiye was a positive step.