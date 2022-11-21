Erdogan gives new instructions against YPG/PKK terrorists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the recent operation against the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG terrorists and gave new instructions in a phone call with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Akar, who was at the army command center, briefed the president on the ongoing operation, including the airstrikes and shelling, the target hit by the Turkish military and the terrorists killed in the operation.

The call followed a deadly attack by the YPG/PKK, which killed three people and injured 10 others earlier on Monday.

The terrorists launched 10 rockets into Türkiye throughout the day, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.